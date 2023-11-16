ICC World Cup: Want to go to Ahmedabad? Got a lakh?
Thousands of cricket enthusiasts are eager to be there in person for the India-Australia final showdown at the Narendra Modi Stadium on 19 November
The ICC ODI World Cup final countdown has reached fever pitch, especially for cricket enthusiasts eager to witness India's showdown against Australia in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.
However, fans face unexpected hurdles in their efforts to be part of this historic moment.
Even basic accommodation in the city now comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 10,000 per night, while luxury hotels are charging close to Rs 1 lakh for a night's stay.
Flight prices have also soared, showing a 200-300 per cent increase for round-trip tickets to Ahmedabad. Flights from Delhi on the eve of the final now cost Rs 15,000.
Securing accommodation and tickets has become a herculean challenge. Following the announcement of World Cup schedule, fans were met with a surge in flight costs and exorbitant hotel tariff. The situation worsened as India secured their spot in the final, with hotel prices in Ahmedabad skyrocketing.
This is not the first time cricket has caused such a stir in the city. A similar scenario had unfolded for the India-Pakistan match on 15 October, when hotel tariff touched new heights.
Online platforms like Booking.com, MakeMyTrip, and Agoda have witnessed a significant spike in searches for stays in Ahmedabad, mirroring the demand seen during the India-Pakistan clash.
The final batch of match tickets, which went on sale on 13 November, sold out rapidly. The cheapest ticket available on BookMyShow was priced at Rs 10,000.
Given the remarkable unbeaten streak of the men in blue in the tournament, the final clash has only added to the anticipation among fans, turning it into a once-in-a-lifetime event for cricket watchers nationwide.
Earlier in the evening, Australia edged out South Africa in the second semi-final by three wickets in a low-scoring, edge-of-the-seat thriller at Kolkata's Eden Gardens.
On Wednesday, India rode a scintillating century by Virat Kohli and an incredible seven-wicket spell from Mohammed Shami to show New Zealand the door in the first World Cup semi-final in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
