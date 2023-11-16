ICC World Cup: Want to go to Ahmedabad? Got a lakh?

The ICC ODI World Cup final countdown has reached fever pitch, especially for cricket enthusiasts eager to witness India's showdown against Australia in the grand finale at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on 19 November.

However, fans face unexpected hurdles in their efforts to be part of this historic moment.

Even basic accommodation in the city now comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 10,000 per night, while luxury hotels are charging close to Rs 1 lakh for a night's stay.

Flight prices have also soared, showing a 200-300 per cent increase for round-trip tickets to Ahmedabad. Flights from Delhi on the eve of the final now cost Rs 15,000.

Securing accommodation and tickets has become a herculean challenge. Following the announcement of World Cup schedule, fans were met with a surge in flight costs and exorbitant hotel tariff. The situation worsened as India secured their spot in the final, with hotel prices in Ahmedabad skyrocketing.