ICC announces equal prize money for men and women at its global events

The ICC on Thursday announced equal prize money for men's and women's teams at its global events in a bid to bring in pay parity, ushering in a new era in world cricket.

In the last 50 over men's World Cup, champions England got USD 4 million and runners-up New Zealand received USD 2 million.

"The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced equal prize money for men's and women's teams at ICC events. The decision was taken at the ICC Annual Conference in Durban, South Africa and ensures the ICC Board fulfilled its commitment to reaching prize money equity by 2030 well ahead of schedule," the ICC said in a statement.