ICC deny talk of bias in sending England squad home ahead of SA, Windies

The wait to return home after their ICC T20 World Cup campaigns has been agonising for the West Indies and South Africa squads – but relief is finally in sight. Four South African players, along with their family members, boarded flights from Kolkata on Wednesday, while the remaining 29 members are scheduled to depart within the next 24 hours. Meanwhile, nine members of the West Indies squad have already left India, with the remaining 16 booked on flights within the next 12 hours.

The ongoing crisis across the Gulf region, which has caused widespread disruption to international air travel, had made the logistics nightmare for the International Cricket Council (ICC), the world governing body of cricket. The West Indies squad had been stranded in Kolkata since their exit from the tournament following their Super Eight loss to India on 1 March, while South Africa remained confined to their hotel rooms since their semi-final defeat on 4 March.

Although the travel delays were beyond the ICC’s control, both teams faced criticism over alleged preferential treatment for England, whose squad was able to leave on a chartered flight the day after losing their semi-final to India on 5 March. Senior South African players David Miller and Quinton de Kock voiced their frustrations on social media, questioning whether England had received an unwritten travel priority while South Africa and the West Indies were left waiting.