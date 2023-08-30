ICC World Cup: For India matches, ‘sold out’ tags confuse ticket seekers again

Ticket sales for India matches for the upcoming ICC World Cup, both for events and warm-ups, began on the evening of 29 August with ‘sold out’ tags appearing for all matches within minutes. However, it’s not really a hopeless situation for the Indian cricket fans as BookMyShow — the official ticketing platform for the showpiece — will organise bigger sales from Thursday, 31 August.

The ‘sold out’ tags, along with a lack of clarity on the ticketing portal’s website, created confusion all around, with fans questioning how tickets for bigger grounds, such as Ahmedabad or Kolkata, could sell out within minutes of the 6.00 pm IST start.

‘’There were only a limited number of tickets, say around 10 per cent of each venue’s capacity, which were thrown open as an early bird offer through BookMyShow for users of Mastercard, the official partners of ICC. Actual sales begin from Thursday,’’ one of the ICC accredited ticketing agents told National Herald.

Come Thursday, and general tickets for India matches in Chennai, Delhi and Pune will be up for sale on the official portal, those for India matches in Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai will go online on 1 September, for Bengaluru and Kolkata on 2 September, and Ahmedabad on 3 September. Ticket sales for the semi-final and final will go online on 15 September.