ICC World Cup: Inzamam resignation, leaked texts, unpaid dues, is Pak cricket about to implode?

With former Pakistan cricketer and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief selector Inzamam ul Haq stepping down from his post over allegations that he was also a shareholder in a prominent player management company, the sense of a house divided in Pakistan cricket deepens further.

The PCB said in a statement that it had set up a five-member fact-finding committee to “investigate allegations in respect of conflict of interest reported in the media pertaining to the team selection process. The committee will submit its report and any recommendations to the PCB Management in an expeditious manner.”

With the team's upcoming matches at the Eden Gardens, this can only muddy the waters further, though Eden holds some happy memories for Pakistan cricket down the years, such as the MRF World Series final (1989) or the famous Test win against India after being 26 for six in the first innings (1999). It was, hence, understandable that the PCB had the venue on their wish list for the World Cup.

Babar Azam's green shirts have two group matches scheduled here, first against neighbours Bangladesh on Tuesday and then defending champions England on 11 November. Any further footprint in the semi-finals looks like a mirage for Pakistan, now sixth on the points table with two wins out of six but more importantly, with the team looking a divided house.