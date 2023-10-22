ICC World Cup: New Zealand's professionalism, consistency key to their success: Virat Kohli

Former India skipper Virat Kohli said New Zealand is a structured side and their steadfast consistency and professionalism play a pivotal role in their success, as the two teams prepare for their imminent encounter in the 50-over ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

New Zealand remains undefeated in the tournament so far, encountering formidable adversaries such as England, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and the Netherlands. On the other hand, India has also commenced the tournament without any blemishes, but their unbeaten run will be challenged in Sunday's match against the Black Caps.

Expressing his views on facing New Zealand while speaking to the Star Sports show Follow the Blues, Kohli praised the Kiwis' professionalism and structured way of playing cricket.

"They are a very professional side and they are also a very structured side. They have a very structured way of playing their cricket but within that structured way they are very consistent and that's been the reason for their success consistently. They are a very consistent side and credit to the way they have played their cricket," Kohli said.