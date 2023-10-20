ICC World Cup: Can anyone stop the Indian juggernaut?

After making it four out of four, the men in blue look virtually unstoppable in the ongoing 50-over ICC World Cup. The top order is firing with the ‘big two’ of captain Rohit Sharma and former captain Virat Kohli looking set to make their possible final cup appearance a memorable one, while the bowling line-up looks potent and has thus far not let things drift.

The question on everyone’s lips, now that India has almost ensured a semi-final berth, is: what does it take to stop the hosts? The general thought is if anyone can, it may be the Kiwis — the only other team with an all-win record so far — as they meet in Dharamshala on Sunday, 22 October.

Speaking after New Zealand’s clinical fourth win against giantkillers Afghanistan in Chennai on Wednesday, TV pundit Aakash Chopra stuck his neck out to say it could be an India-New Zealand final this time. It’s still early days to say so, but what prompted the former India opener’s prediction was the way the 2019 runners-up had adjusted to the absence of top gun Kane Williamson and pace veteran Tim Southee and relied instead on each member of the squad performing their assigned roles.