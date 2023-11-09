ICC World Cup: Semifinals as good as decided after NZ thrash SL

New Zealand's five-wicket win over Sri Lanka with as many as 160 balls to spare has boosted their net run rate (NRR) up to +0.743 and almost assured them of a semi-final spot in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.

New Zealand will now be joining India, South Africa and Australia after their five-wicket win over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru on Thursday. The emphatic victory means that the make-up of the semi-final stage of the event can only change if something dramatic happens.

India are assured of finishing in first place in the points table with South Africa and Australia, placed second and third respectively, and will compete in the semifinal on November 16 at Eden Gardens. Kolkata.

The Black Caps are in the box seat to finish fourth on the points table, and are the most likely opponents for India, though Pakistan still have an outside chance of claiming the final place in the knockout stages with a big win over England in their final group match.