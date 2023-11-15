World Cup: Seven-star Shami and Virat lead the way as India end semi-final jinx

As the men in blue, marshalled by two of their biggest warriors — Virat Kohli and a seven-star Mohammed Shami — showed New Zealand the door in the first World Cup semi-final on Wednesday in front of a packed Wankhede Stadium, a rainy Old Trafford afternoon of 2019 seemed a distant memory.

It took India 12 years, not to speak of two semi-final heartbreaks in 2015 and in 2019 at the hands of the Kiwis, to revive their hopes of regaining the cup at home after 2011. India will be taking on the winners of the second semi-final between Australia and South Africa in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

However, the 70-run win, despite India's gigantic total of 397/4, was not as easy as the scorecard makes it seem, as the contest lived up to its advance billing as a cracker of a semi-final. A counter-attacking 134 (off 119 balls) by Daryll Mitchell and his heroic 181-run partnership with skipper Kane Williamson (69 off 73) subjected the Indian bowling line-up to a stern test for the first time in the tournament. But as ever, Shami stood out with amazing figures of 9.5-0-57-7 for India to make it 10 wins in a row.

There will be 100 good reasons why Kohli’s historic 50th century in ODIs, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar on the latter’s home turf, will overshadow the contributions from everyone in the top five.