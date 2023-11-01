ICC World Cup: How Mohammed Shami fought off-field demons to bounce back

For someone who has been through as much in life as Mohammed Shami has, it’s not a big ask to warm the benches, biding his time. The Sahaspur Express proved it during India’s last two wins in their ongoing World Cup campaign — and is the talking point of India's bowling attack ahead of the match against Sri Lanka in Mumbai on Thursday.

After claiming a five for 54 against New Zealand as he made the playing eleven in the wake of Hardik Pandya’s injury, Shami hit his rhythm straightaway after coming in first change against England in Lucknow, and simply wreaked havoc on a star-studded batting line-up.

He ended with four for 22 from his seven overs but more importantly, the way he tormented a performer like Ben Stokes in a space of 10 balls before castling him could certainly go down as a case study in sustained hostility in the history of the tournament.

It had former England captain Michael Vaughan calling Stokes "amateurish", comparing Shami’s effort to the torrid over that Andrew Flintoff bowled to Ricky Ponting during the 2005 Ashes. A Wahab Riaz spell against Shane Watson in the 2015 World Cup also comes to mind — proving in no uncertain terms that the 33-year-old self-effacing Shami still has a lot of fire in his belly.