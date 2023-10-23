ICC World Cup: Time to give Mohammed Shami the respect he deserves

That Mohammed Shami received the ICC Player of the Match award after India’s hard-earned win against New Zealand last night showed a decision to let cricketing logic take precedence over everything else.

Yes, Virat Kohli fell five runs short of a landmark, where he could have touched Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 49 ODI centuries, and young Rachin Ravindra showed he had the makings of a fine all-rounder for the Black Caps.

However, both Kohli's and Ravindra’s time will come again in this World Cup — while one is not so sure about Shami, arguably India’s finest pace bowler in the transition period between Zaheer Khan and the blooming of Jasprit Bumrah. If not for Hardik Pandya’s freak ankle injury in the last game and the helpful conditions at Dharamsala, which called for beefing up the pace attack with more quality, the man who is now the third-highest wicket taker for India in the 50-overs showpiece (36 wickets) may have continued to warm the benches.

There is now a week’s gap before India’s next game against England in Lucknow on 29 October, and if Pandya is ruled fit, then the all-rounder is certain to come back in place of Surya Kumar Yadav. Will the team management then persist with Sunday’s trio of Bumrah–Siraj–Shami after the latter’s dramatic haul of 5/54, which stopped the Kiwis at least 30-40 runs short of a par score? Or will they fall back on Shardul Thakur again for the so-called additional batting prowess?

The speculation has begin in right earnest as Lucknow’s Ekana Stadium, India’s next venue, is known to be slow, with a dual bounce — which makes a case for Ravi Ashwin as the additional spinner. However, it’s unlikely that Shami will be perturbed about any such guesswork after spending a decade in international cricket — and having seen many a high and low in both his professional and personal lives.