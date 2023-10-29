ICC World Cup: Teams unchanged as Eng win toss, make early inroads against India

England captain Jos Buttler's decision to bowl first on winning the toss appears to have paid off with India struggling at 40/3 at the time of publishing this copy. This is league match number 29 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Ekana Cricket Stadium In Lucknow on Sunday.

India come into the clash on the back of winning five matches on the trot and are firmly in the frame to reach the semi-finals. England, the defending champions, come into the match after suffering three consecutive losses in the competition, leaving their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread. Both teams are fielding unchanged teams from their respective previous clashes.

Buttler said the decision to bowl first was based on his gut call. “Not anything in particular, it's a gut decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. We haven't done ourselves justice, today we want to put up a show and play for pride. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion.”