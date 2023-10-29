ICC World Cup: Teams unchanged as Eng win toss, make early inroads against India
India come into the clash on the back of winning five matches on the trot and are firmly in the frame to reach the semi-finals
England captain Jos Buttler's decision to bowl first on winning the toss appears to have paid off with India struggling at 40/3 at the time of publishing this copy. This is league match number 29 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup at the Ekana Cricket Stadium In Lucknow on Sunday.
India come into the clash on the back of winning five matches on the trot and are firmly in the frame to reach the semi-finals. England, the defending champions, come into the match after suffering three consecutive losses in the competition, leaving their semi-final hopes hanging by a thread. Both teams are fielding unchanged teams from their respective previous clashes.
Buttler said the decision to bowl first was based on his gut call. “Not anything in particular, it's a gut decision. It's a great occasion and hopefully, today we bring our best. Today, we want to put up a good show. We haven't done ourselves justice, today we want to put up a show and play for pride. Playing in front of a full crowd and against India, it's a great occasion.”
It also means that India will be batting first for the very first time in the competition after acing five consecutive chases. Skipper Rohit Sharma said he wanted to bat first and that the team doesn’t mind it at all, in what will be the test of the Indian team in posting a total first.
"We had a good time batting second. It's a new surface relaid here, and it plays well all through. So we don't mind batting second. It's important to get those two points and whatever it takes to do that, it takes. It's always nice to have a break, you get the time to reflect where you stand,” he said.
Playing XIs
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj
England: Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (captain & wicketkeeper), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood
