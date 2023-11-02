ICC World Cup: Choking terminology is rubbish, says Daryll Cullinan

The unstoppable form of South Africa in the ongoing World Cup, barring one blip, certainly gives their fans enough reason to believe that they can stop the Indian juggernaut at Kolkata's Eden Gardens on Sunday — according to one of their star batters of the 1990s.

"I think we are looking at two finalists in India and South Africa," said Daryll Cullinan, a key member of the Proteas Army under Hansie Cronje at the 1996 and 1999 World Cups. ‘’India have the bases covered better than any other team in the tournament. They bat deep and have equal depth in their pace and spin attack, but the current South African team has the potential to beat them," said Cullinan, whose 337 still remains the highest individual first-class score in South African cricket.

Speaking to National Herald during an exclusive interview from Cape Town, the 56-year-old struck a positive outlook about his team’s fortunes — brushing aside any thoughts of being chokers again. "This choking terminology is rubbish, it’s past its sell-by date. It's a tag created by media and ignorant cricket followers, but we have moved on from there for two generations now," he said.