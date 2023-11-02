ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli made to wait for date with 49th century
In-form batter, however, betters another Sachin Tendulkar record while India pile up a mammoth total against Sri Lanka
Cricket can be a great leveller, as it showed once again at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Just when it seemed as though Virat Kohli was poised to emulate Sachin Tendulkar’s landmark of 49 ODI centuries against a modest Sri Lankan attack, Dilshan Madhusanka fooled him with a slower one when the master batter was on 88.
The dismissal came much to the horror of the massive Mumbai crowd, who thought that the in-form reigning deity of Indian cricket would keep his date with the little master's record. Only a day earlier, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) installed a giant statue of Tendulkar hitting one of those lofted straight drives in his backyard, coinciding with India’s first 2023 World Cup match at the venue, where he was part of the team that won it in 2011.
Given that Kohli has taken over 125 innings less to reach 48 of those centuries, the landmark could come in this tournament itself. The fans can, of course, rejoice at the fact that Shubman Gill (92) also got his mojo back in helpful conditions, while an imperious Shreyas Iyer (82) made the most of the launchpad created by a mammoth 189-run second wicket partnership between Kohli and Gill.
India finally set Sri Lanka a Herculean target of 357 for eight wickets, and look set to make a formal entry into the semi-finals unless Sri Lanka pull off a miracle.
These days, a plethora of batting records tend to fall whenever Kohli gets his eye in for a longer stay at the crease. He may have failed to keep his date with century no. 49, but broke another long standing Tendulkar mark — crossing 1000-plus ODI runs in a calendar year eight times, compared to the former’s seven.
Braving the humid conditions with his hard-run singles and twos, Kohli became only the second batter to score 4,000 runs in international cricket against Sri Lanka. No prizes for guessing, Tendulkar was the only other batter.
Kohli reached the feat in only his 72nd match against the islanders. Tendulkar, incidentally, is the all-time leading scorer against Sri Lanka, having notched up 5,108 runs from 109 matches at an average of 49.11, with 17 hundreds and 23 half-centuries.
Here are the years when Kohli crossed 1000-plus runs in a calendar year in ODIs: 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2023. Tendulkar’s 1000-plus runs in this format came in 1994, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2003 and 2007.
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines