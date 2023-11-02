ICC World Cup: Virat Kohli made to wait for date with 49th century 

Cricket can be a great leveller, as it showed once again at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday. Just when it seemed as though Virat Kohli was poised to emulate Sachin Tendulkar’s landmark of 49 ODI centuries against a modest Sri Lankan attack, Dilshan Madhusanka fooled him with a slower one when the master batter was on 88.

The dismissal came much to the horror of the massive Mumbai crowd, who thought that the in-form reigning deity of Indian cricket would keep his date with the little master's record. Only a day earlier, the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) installed a giant statue of Tendulkar hitting one of those lofted straight drives in his backyard, coinciding with India’s first 2023 World Cup match at the venue, where he was part of the team that won it in 2011.

Given that Kohli has taken over 125 innings less to reach 48 of those centuries, the landmark could come in this tournament itself. The fans can, of course, rejoice at the fact that Shubman Gill (92) also got his mojo back in helpful conditions, while an imperious Shreyas Iyer (82) made the most of the launchpad created by a mammoth 189-run second wicket partnership between Kohli and Gill.