ICC World Cup: Why is MS Dhoni not part of the hype about India’s chances?

The moment of reckoning has finally arrived for the men in blue as, in less than 48 hours, they take on New Zealand — their nemesis in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals — again in Mumbai. While several members of the 2011 squad which won the 50-over showpiece at home have gone full throttle about India’s chances, one person who has been conspicuously silent is the 2011 captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

But that is typical of the man — like it or lump it. While key members of the 'Class of 2011' like Gautam Gambhir, Virender Sehwag, or lesser lights like Piyush Chawla and S Sreesanth have all been playing TV pundits, ‘Captain Cool’ has stayed away from the hype. Sporting a new stylish hairdo, MSD is, however, very much visible in ads timed with the World Cup, reels showing him arriving at airport terminals with the aura of a movie star, et al.

The only occasion on which he spoke about India’s chances was nearly two weeks ago, after they made it six out of six against England in Lucknow. At an event titled Prabhav 2023, organised by one of his sponsors Rigi App, where he said, “Hamari team bahut strong hai… abhi humne ek ad campaign bhi kiya hai, so I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything more (our team is very strong…we just did an ad campaign)," in conversation with comedian Tanmay Bhat and influencer Sharan Hegde.