ICC World Cup diary: Paresh Maity to capture spirit of all venues on canvas
The Cricket on Canvas initiative will see the Padma Shri painter in action beside the pitch over four live sessions
Come 31 October, when Eden Gardens will be hosting the second of its ICC World Cup games—the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh—another spectacle will unfold on the sidelines.
‘Cricket’s Greatest Canvas', an initiative launched by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday, 10 October, will see acclaimed painter Paresh Maity capture the distinct essence and the electric atmosphere of the hallowed venue on his canvas while the action plays out in the middle.
Maity's inaugural live artwork was unveiled during South Africa’s victory over Sri Lanka, at the opening fixture of the World Cup in Delhi, on 7 October.
While the City of Joy will host the second one, the other two live painting sessions will be held in Mumbai (November 2, India vs England) and Ahmedabad (November 10, South Africa vs Afghanistan).
While Maity will be painting live during these four matches, he will eventually capture the essence of all 10 venues though the tournament — combining a celebration of cricket and art.
Commenting on the initiative, Padma Shri awardee Maity told the ICC media: “It is a privilege for India to be hosting the cricket World Cup to showcase the finest sportsmen from across the globe. I watched and painted the game in Delhi between South Africa and Sri Lanka and felt that this tournament is a festival that unites everybody.
‘’I am honoured to be ICC’s In-Stadia Artist and look forward to capturing the magic of the 10 venues, four during match days,” added Maity, who was born in Tamluk, in the Midnapore district of Bengal, and is famous for his watercolours.
Claire Furlong, ICC general manager (marketing & communications), said: “Cricket has long been a source of inspiration for great literature and art. We are delighted to have an artist of Paresh Marty’s calibre join us in stadiums across the country to capture special moments from the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
"The live in-stadia painting will give fans the chance to see one of India’s great artists at work as he produces 10 canvases that will capture the unique spirit of this event.”
