ICC World Cup diary: Paresh Maity to capture spirit of all venues on canvas

Come 31 October, when Eden Gardens will be hosting the second of its ICC World Cup games—the match between Pakistan and Bangladesh—another spectacle will unfold on the sidelines.

‘Cricket’s Greatest Canvas', an initiative launched by the International Cricket Council on Tuesday, 10 October, will see acclaimed painter Paresh Maity capture the distinct essence and the electric atmosphere of the hallowed venue on his canvas while the action plays out in the middle.

Maity's inaugural live artwork was unveiled during South Africa’s victory over Sri Lanka, at the opening fixture of the World Cup in Delhi, on 7 October.

While the City of Joy will host the second one, the other two live painting sessions will be held in Mumbai (November 2, India vs England) and Ahmedabad (November 10, South Africa vs Afghanistan).

While Maity will be painting live during these four matches, he will eventually capture the essence of all 10 venues though the tournament — combining a celebration of cricket and art.