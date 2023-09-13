ICC World Cup: Family first, say Kiwis as they name squad
Cricketers' families form a part of the unique unveiling of New Zealand squad
It was an unique unveiling of the New Zealand squad for the upcoming ICC World Cup on Monday, 11 September. No usual parroting of 'right handed batsman' etc, but the cute children, wives, parents or even a grandmother of the cricketers announcing the cap number of the players.
The video released by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has gone viral in the social media. It starts with Sarah Raheem, skipper Kane Williamson's wife, with her toddler son and daughter tucked between her arms, announcing proudly: "Black Cap No. 161, my husband Kane Williamson."
This sets off a series of announcements till an elderly lady, all-rounder Jimmy Neesham's grandmother, announcing his shirt number last.
Incidentally, there are only two surviving members of the New Zealand squad which played in the 2011 World Cup in India - Williamson (coming back after a long lay-off) and veteran seamer Tim Southee.
The squad was named at an event at World Cup squad member Ish Sodhi's old school, Papatoetoe High School in Auckland.
