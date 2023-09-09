ICC World Cup: India will be tough to beat at Eden, says Leander Paes

The Men in Blue will have a special cheerleader when they play South Africa in their league game of the ICC World Cup at the Eden Gardens – city boy and tennis icon Leander Paes.

The Davis Cup hero and multiple grand slam winner in doubles, who was a guest of honour when the ICC World Cup trophy tour made a pit stop at Kolkata on Friday, said: ‘’I will be cheering on the Indian team from the front during their campaign. The passion that the Eden crowd brings is really special – and it’s something which will make Rohit Sharma’s men very tough to beat against South Africa.’’

The hallowed turf, which is no stranger to hosting the marquee World Cup matches over decades, have been awarded five matches – with one India league game and the second semi-final on November 16. The India-South Africa league game is scheduled in the city on November 5.