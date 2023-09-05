ICC World Cup: India cover all the bases, but look thin on spin

‘’No pressure, we just want to go out there and play to the best of our abilities,’’ India captain Rohit Sharma’s words after their announcement of the 15-member World Cup squad on 5 September must have sounded hollow even to his own ears.

It’s once again about managing the great expectations as the 50-overs World Cup comes back to India after a gap of 12 years (with the country playing sole hosts for the first time) and the decade long drought of a major ICC title have been agonising for the one billion-plus nation. No wonder that the Indian selectors and team management have put a lot of premium on experience and played it safe - while hoping for the best with KL Rahul’s fitness and shutting the door on the veteran off spinner Ravi Ashwin’s white ball career for good.