ICC World Cup: Another chance for fans as 400,000 tickets go on sale from 8 September

There is some good news for cricket fans who were left frustrated after failing to make headway during two rounds of online ticket sales for the ICC World Cup so far. BCCI, hosts of the mega event, will release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales which will go online on Friday (8 September) from 8 pm IST.

The announcement comes after two rounds of sales, the first one from 25 August (limited numbers for Mastercard holders) and a second phase in a staggered manner over the last week for India games failed to meet the overwhelming demand. The fans’ experience after logging onto Bookmyshow, the official ticketing partners, were mostly identical with them being asked to wait on queues for one and-a-half hours due to heavy traffic before being greeted with a ‘Sold out’ sticker.