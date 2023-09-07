ICC World Cup: Another chance for fans as 400,000 tickets go on sale from 8 September
BCCI announces third round of online sales from 8 pm IST on 8 September after fans’ frustrating experience on Bookmyshow earlier
There is some good news for cricket fans who were left frustrated after failing to make headway during two rounds of online ticket sales for the ICC World Cup so far. BCCI, hosts of the mega event, will release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales which will go online on Friday (8 September) from 8 pm IST.
The announcement comes after two rounds of sales, the first one from 25 August (limited numbers for Mastercard holders) and a second phase in a staggered manner over the last week for India games failed to meet the overwhelming demand. The fans’ experience after logging onto Bookmyshow, the official ticketing partners, were mostly identical with them being asked to wait on queues for one and-a-half hours due to heavy traffic before being greeted with a ‘Sold out’ sticker.
A BCCI press release says: ‘’After discussions with the hosting state associations, the BCCI has announced the release of approximately 400,000 tickets for the highly anticipated tournament. This measure is aimed at accommodating as many passionate cricket fans as possible, ensuring their participation in this historic event.
‘’Cricket enthusiasts from around the world can now secure their seats to witness the cricketing extravaganza of the year. The BCCI deeply acknowledges that fans are the heartbeat of the tournament, and their unwavering passion, engagement, and contributions are pivotal to the success of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023,’’ the statement added.
Fans have to visit the official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com like previous occasions. ‘’ Fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course,’’ the release added.
With less than a month to go for the event to begin on 5 October, squads are now rolling in, with India and Australia being the latest to unveil their 15-member squads. The cut-off date for teams to submit their final squad is 28 September, after which all changes will require the approval of ICC.
