ICC World Cup: Kapil’s Dev 175 was iconic, but is Maxwell’s 201 more heroic?

The morning after, the debate on the greatest innings in limited overs cricket still rages in right earnest:

Has Glenn Maxwell’s 201 not-out against Afghanistan just overtaken Kapil Dev’s iconic 175 not-out in the 1983 World Cup against Zimbabwe, in terms of quality and impact?

Comparisons, as they say, are odious — but neither can you ignore it in today’s era of electronic and social media, with facts, stats and opinions all frothing over, all over. This is what the sports fan feeds on, be it a storm in the coffee cup over a 'Best Playing XI', Messi vs Ronaldo, or in the current context, Tendulkar’s 49 ODI centuries vs Kohli’s.

Call it an academic exercise, provided the argument has a sense of history and is not merely dogmatic.

Let’s face it, though — for an Indian cricket fan who has grown up in the 1980s, it’s impossible for me to look at the legendary all-rounder’s innings at Tunbridge Wells without the prism of romanticism. It’s unfortunate that no TV footage of that epochal innings is available, but it remains a heroic effort that defined the course of India’s cricketing history.

Sheer cricketing challenges were aplenty that year, as India had slumped to 17 for 5, and then again to 78 for 7 — the red ball was doing a lot in the early English summer.

If Pat Cummins deserved a ‘supporting role’ Academy Award for his 12 off 68 deliveries, Syed Kirmani did too, with his dour 24 off 56 balls. But it was Kapil Dev’s innings that was to be a heroic exhibition of resolve and uninhibited hitting — and was what helped India stay afloat in the tournament, to go on to script one of the greatest heists in sporting history.