ICC World Cup: Can India emulate Australia’s all-win run in 2003, 2007?

After making it seven out of seven against Sri Lanka on Thursday, 2 November, the buzz among Indian cricket fans is — can they sustain the unbeaten run until the night of 19 November? Much like Australia, the only other country to do it, in both the 2003 and 2007 editions.

Presumptuous yes, but there is a similar aura of invincibility around Rohit Sharma & Co, fuelling expectations. Broken down, it’s a matter of four more matches to make it 11 out of 11, but even the best of teams will be inclined to believe in that cliché about cricket being a game of glorious uncertainties.

Shane Watson, the versatile Australian allrounder and a member of their 2007 champion side, broached such a possibility in an interview before their Sri Lanka match. ‘’After their (India’s) first two games, it reminded me of Australia’s 2003 and 2007 World Cup teams. These teams had no real weaknesses and went undefeated throughout the tournament. They were so dominant, and you could see why. No teams could expose them. Currently, all Indian players are at their best,’’ said Watson, now a TV pundit for the tournament's official broadcasters.