ICC World Cup: Uncle Percy, Sri Lankan cricket’s one-man cheering squad

When a leading cartoonist like Satish Acharya draws something in tribute at the passing away of an overseas cricket fan, it ought to be an indication of that fan's extraordinary stature. The tribute was in honour of Percy Abeysekara, who has ensured his place in cricket folklore. ‘Uncle Percy’ who was Sri Lankan cricket's — and the sub-continent’s — most famous cheerleader for more than four decades, passed away in Colombo on Monday at the age of 87.

It was only fitting that his end came during the 50-over World Cup, that too on a day when Sri Lanka were playing a league game against giantkillers Afghanistan. The result wouldn’t have left the old man too pleased, but he went through the thick and thin of the island’s growth from a fledgling cricketing nation to becoming world champions in1996.

Invariably armed with the Sri Lankan flag, Percy would be present around the globe wherever the islanders played. At the Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in particular, his presence would be mandatory. Long before the cult of wearing face paint and waving flags, Percy was the original, the pioneer — earning the respect of generations of cricketers, and fans of other countries too.