ICC World Cup: Mitchell carries Marsh name back to Eden for semi-final

The surname Marsh is set to strike a chord among old-timers at Eden Gardens when Australia take on South Africa in the second World Cup semi-final on Thursday. Mitchell Marsh, their dashing allrounder, will certainly want to leave his footprint at a venue where his father Geoff Marsh was a member of Allan Border’s team which held aloft the Reliance World Cup back in 1987.

Nearly 36 years have elapsed since Australia pipped England to the post by seven runs in a thrilling day final here, winning the first of their five titles in the 50-over cup so far. Two years back, ‘Mitch’ went on to emulate his dad when they became the first father-son duo to be involved in winning World Cup finals for their country, his moment of glory coming against New Zealand in the 2021 T20 World Cup in Dubai.

There is a big gap between the cup and the lip before Mitchell can equal his father’s feat in this format, but the current form of the Australia no. 3 holds some promise of fireworks at the historic venue. Only on Saturday, he threatened to run Glenn Maxwell’s superhuman feat close when his hurricane 177 not out helped his team chase down a target of 307 against Bangladesh in Pune. An innings studded with 17 fours and nine sixes, which puts the Aussie in eighth position among the top 10 run-getters in the tournament.