Ilyas Pasha, East Bengal stalwart of the 1990s, passes away at 61

Ilyas Pasha, former India defender and a stalwart of the East Bengal defence in the 1990s, passed away on Thursday at 61 after a prolonged illness. He is survived by his wife, two daughters and two sons.

A right wing back who aided his team’s attacks, the soft-spoken Bangalorean made his international debut in 1987 and represented the country in two editions of the Nehru Cup (1987, 1991), the 1991 SAF Games and the 1992 Asian Cup qualifiers.

The phase which endeared him to Kolkata’s football fraternity, however, was a nine-year period with East Bengal, during which he won a whopping 28 trophies for the club: which included five Calcutta Football League and IFA Shield cups each, four Durand Cups and two Rovers Cups.

Pasha began his football journey with Vinayaka Football Club, in north Bengaluru's Vyalikaval, where he came from. His consistent performances soon earned him a move to Indian Telephone Industries in the mid-1980s, a public sector team and a powerhouse in those days. From 1987, he became a regular feature for Karnataka in the Santosh Trophy, representing the state three years on the trot. He also won two Santosh Trophy titles with Bengal in 1993 and 1995.