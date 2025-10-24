Sydney: A last chance to watch the Big Two in action in Australia

A sequence of back-to-back ducks is enough to merit resting even a megastar like Virat Kohli, what with it being a dead rubber in the final India-Australia ODI in Sydney on Saturday. More so since the batter waiting in the wings is the precocious Yashasvi Jaiswal.

However, it won’t be an easy call for Gautam Gambhir, who frequently talks about getting rid of the superstar culture in the team, and there are no prizes for guessing that the sellout crowd at Sydney Cricket Ground will come to see what will certainly be the last bow for ‘Big Two’ Kohli and Rohit Sharma on Australian soil. There is no ODI series scheduled for India Down Under in the next two years, making it virtually impossible for them to return to the shores as international cricketers.

Despite the narrow defeat in Adelaide on Thursday, Rohit will be breathing easy after he grafted his way to a useful 73 off 97 deliveries, the uncharacteristic but time-tested way to play oneself in. While no sweeping judgement should be passed on the basis of two innings each from men who have lorded over this format for more than 15 years, it will be safe to say Rohit has shown a bit more of the hunger to prove his critics wrong.