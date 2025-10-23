IND vs AUS: Gloves off, right hand up — did Virat Kohli hint at retirement?

The visual of a disappointed Virat Kohli, taking his gloves off to acknowledge cheers from the Adelaide crowd one last time, will be etched in memory. The first back-to-back duck in ODIs in the master batter's storied career must have hurt his pride badly — but it’s also a grim reminder of the fact that professional sport does not always offer a guarantee for fairytale endings.

Speculation is going full steam ahead as to whether the third and final ODI in Sydney on Saturday will be his last, or whether Kohli would like to give himself a chance in the three matches at home against South Africa.

It would also be intriguing to watch Gautam Gambhir’s next move as two ducks in a three-match series which has been decided (with the hosts taking an unassailable 2-0 lead), makes a strong case for tinkering with the batting order to bring in Yashasvi Jaiswal. There is only a day's turnaround time for the final game after Mitchell Marsh & Co won the second one by two wickets.

Granted that the entire hype around the three-match series Down Under has been built around the return of Ro-Ko, but Kohli looked clearly rusty and has looked to be playing from memory in the 12 balls he has faced in his two innings. While Rohit was willing to sacrifice his ego and ride on a slice of luck for his tenacious 73 at Adelaide, Kohli fell to two of the bad habits which have crept into his game in recent years.

It was as if the ghost of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy played out once again in the first match at Perth as Kohli went across the line for a flick against some swing from newcomer Xavier Bartlett, and was rapped on the pads.