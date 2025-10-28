IND vs AUS T20Is: High time captain Surya shook off poor run

If it was the return of Ro-Ko which shaped the context for the last ODI series between India and Australia, it’s time for the top two T20I teams to finetune their arsenal for the five upcoming games from Wednesday ahead of World T20 early next year. The Men in Blue, who have lost just three T20I matches since the 2024 World Cup win, wear a more settled look in this format, barring their skipper Suryakumar Yadav.

The disarming smile and easygoing demeanour at pre-match media interactions has been SKY's hallmark, but that cannot hide the fact that the former world no. 1 T20 batter has not had a single 50 this year in the only format he plays in. While the ageism card has been used against the Big Two of Indian cricket in recent times, Surya — who turned 35 in September — has been spared and is likely to stay the skipper until the World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

A late starter in international cricket, the Mumbaikar knows his time is ticking and it will be interesting to see what approach he takes on the hard and bouncy wickets of Australia — play to his strength as ‘Mr 360 Degrees’ as he does at no. 3 or try to spend some time at the wicket as Rohit Sharma did in the ODIs. For the record, SKY has scratched together 100 runs in 11 innings with a strike rate of 105.26 during the year, in sharp contrast to his IPL form.