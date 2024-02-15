Ind vs Eng: How debutant Sarfaraz almost stole centurions' thunder

It’s no mean task for a Test debutant to grab eyeballs on a day which saw two centuries for India, but Sarfaraz Khan did precisely that in Rajkot on Thursday. The 26-year-old from Mumbai, easily the most prolific scorer in domestic cricket over the last few years, showed that all the grinding in empty stadia and patiently awaiting a call-up has not gone to waste.

If a dour 204-run partnership between captain Rohit Sharma (131) and Ravindra Jadeja (batting 110) saw the hosts recover from a precarious 33 for three on the first day of the third Test against England, Sarfaraz became the talking point in the last session as he scored the joint fastest half-century by a debutant (off 48 balls).

There was a refreshing candour about his batting as the bulky young man reached 50 in no time, making the England spinners look ordinary, and not shying away from lofted shots.

A pity that he was run out for 62 off 66 balls courtesy a poor call from Jadeja, the allrounder himself being on the edge at 99. If he was somewhat fortunate that when he came into bat at the fall of Sharma’s wicket, the pressure was off and the spinners were on, Sarfaraz showed no nerves at all, playing them late and with wristy hands, rotating the strike like a veteran.