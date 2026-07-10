Ind vs Eng T20s: Indian camp gets down to soul-searching after series defeat

White-ball cricket has been Gautam Gambhir’s calling card ever since he took charge of the Indian team exactly two years ago — providing him immunity from the embarrassment of Test series defeats now and then. The T20 World Cup at home, the Asia Cup, and a remarkable sequence of 16 bilateral T20 series wins gave the Men in Blue near invincible status — until the ongoing UK tour.

Pressure will now mount on Gambhir as the BCCI, according to media reports, has taken exception to the repeated failures marring India's British summer. BCCI bosses will be reviewing the back-to-back series losses against Ireland and England, with a whitewash looking like a distinct possibility given England's unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

No wonder assistant India coach Ryan ten Doeschate didn’t mince words when he said the immediate challenge for Shreyas Iyer & Co. will be to shed the ‘underachievers’ tag in foreign conditions.

Speaking after a nine-wicket drubbing in Bristol, which came after a 125-run defeat in Trent Bridge, a frustrated ten Doeschate said: ‘’We have spoken so much about adaptability — it's easy to say we need to adapt, it’s easy to say but really it’s a point now where we need to understand the process, what is needed to make those adaptations."

The Dutchman, known for his proximity to Gambhir during their playing days for Kolkata Knight Riders and then as part of his support staff, knows the IPL ecosystem and sub-continent conditions like the back of his palm.