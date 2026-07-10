Brook and Salt power England to series-clinching win over India in fourth T20I

Harry Brook produced a blistering unbeaten 79 from just 35 balls and Phil Salt struck an assured 59 not out as England crushed India by nine wickets in the fourth T20 international in Bristol on Thursday to seal the five-match series with a game to spare.

Chasing 159 at the County Ground, England recovered swiftly after losing Jos Buttler early and raced to 159/1 in only 13.5 overs, wrapping up victory with 37 balls to spare. Brook and Salt took complete control after Buttler’s dismissal, adding an unbroken 151 runs for the second wicket in a stand that exposed India’s lack of penetration with the ball.

Brook was the aggressor throughout, taking on both pace and spin with a stream of boundaries and sixes, while Salt played the supporting hand to perfection as England completed one of their most emphatic chases of the series. The result handed the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead after the opening match had been abandoned.

Earlier, India were rescued from another batting collapse by captain Shreyas Iyer, whose 80 off 49 balls lifted them to 158/7 after the top order faltered yet again. Iyer held the innings together almost single-handedly, striking four fours and five sixes in a composed but aggressive knock under pressure.