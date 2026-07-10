Brook and Salt power England to series-clinching win over India in fourth T20I
Harry Brook’s unbeaten 79 and Phil Salt’s 59 steer England to a nine-wicket victory in Bristol after Shreyas Iyer’s lone resistance for India
Harry Brook produced a blistering unbeaten 79 from just 35 balls and Phil Salt struck an assured 59 not out as England crushed India by nine wickets in the fourth T20 international in Bristol on Thursday to seal the five-match series with a game to spare.
Chasing 159 at the County Ground, England recovered swiftly after losing Jos Buttler early and raced to 159/1 in only 13.5 overs, wrapping up victory with 37 balls to spare. Brook and Salt took complete control after Buttler’s dismissal, adding an unbroken 151 runs for the second wicket in a stand that exposed India’s lack of penetration with the ball.
Brook was the aggressor throughout, taking on both pace and spin with a stream of boundaries and sixes, while Salt played the supporting hand to perfection as England completed one of their most emphatic chases of the series. The result handed the hosts an unassailable 3-0 lead after the opening match had been abandoned.
Earlier, India were rescued from another batting collapse by captain Shreyas Iyer, whose 80 off 49 balls lifted them to 158/7 after the top order faltered yet again. Iyer held the innings together almost single-handedly, striking four fours and five sixes in a composed but aggressive knock under pressure.
Apart from Iyer, India found little support. Shivam Dube made 22, but no other batter was able to make a substantial contribution as England’s bowlers kept the innings under control. Jofra Archer was particularly effective with 2 for 20, while Josh Tongue also struck twice to prevent India from building any momentum through the middle overs.
India’s hopes of defending a below-par total briefly lifted when Buttler fell cheaply, but Brook quickly seized the initiative and never allowed the visitors back into the contest. Salt’s calm presence at the other end ensured there was no interruption to England’s charge as the pair dismantled the attack with authority.
The defeat underlined India’s recurring problems on the tour, with the batting once again leaning heavily on Iyer after early wickets and the bowling attack unable to contain England’s aggressive approach. England, by contrast, have dominated the series after the washout in the opener, winning each of the next three matches to take the contest beyond India’s reach.
Brief scores: India 158/7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 80 not out, Shivam Dube 22; Jofra Archer 2/20, Josh Tongue 2/36) lost to England 159/1 in 13.5 overs (Harry Brook 79 not out, Phil Salt 59 not out) by nine wickets.
With IANS inputs