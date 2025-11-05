IND vs SA: Rishabh Pant comes back to resume vice-captain’s job

Spin will be the calling card for India as it has named four specialists, with Axar Patel replacing pacer Prasiddh Krishna as the hosts named a 15-member squad for a challenging two-Test series against WTC champions South Africa later this month. The other change from the last Test series was on expected lines as Rishabh Pant staged a comeback from injury.

Axar, the spinning allrounder who last played a Test match in 2024 but has been an invaluable part of the white ball set-up, is expected to be a back-up for Ravindra Jadeja and Washington Sundar. Kuldeep Yadav fills the wrist spinner’s spot and is expected to get some game time in view of the Proteas’ vulnerability against leg spin.

Pant, Test vice-captain since the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, had been out of action with a toe injury during the England tour until recently, when he was back on the field for the India A vs South Africa A series. The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batter impressed during the first India A encounter at the BCCI Centre Of Excellence in Bengaluru when he led from the front as captain and guided the team to a win.