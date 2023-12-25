Ind vs SA Tests: Rohit Sharma’s men face stern test of character

There is always an extra buzz about a Boxing Day Test starting anywhere in the world — more like a piece of tradition in a sport fast losing out to market forces. For the Indian team, it’s more like aspiring to tame an unconquered frontier as they take on South Africa in the challenging conditions of Centurion's Supersport Park.

History tells you that the hosts have won seven of the eight Test series played there since the first one in 1992, with one series being drawn in 2010-11. India had raised hopes of joining the winning bandwagon during their last visit in 2021, but as their recent World Cup heartbreak has shown, such close affairs are that much harder to take if the job is eventually left incomplete.

An obvious question was directed at skipper Rohit Sharma, who along with big guns Virat Kohli and pace star Jasprit Bumrah, have returned to the squad more than a month after their shattering defeat to Australia in the cup final at Ahmedabad.

"We have never won a series here and it’ll be a big thing if we do it here. I don’t know whether it’ll be able to take away the pain of the World Cup defeat. If we are able to achieve it, then it’ll be a good thing," Rohit said at the pre-match media conference.