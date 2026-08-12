Ind vs SL Test series: Sri Lanka to miss Mendis, Nissanka as it names squad
Indian squad chill out in Galle as concerns over Shubman Gill’s fitness fade
The task is cut out for a depleted Sri Lanka as they will miss two of their more experienced and capable batters, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, in the first Test against India starting in Galle on Saturday, 15 August. Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the side, with Kamindu Mendis as his deputy, as named in a 16-member squad on Wednesday, 12 August.
Both teams checked into Galle on Tuesday, with Shubman Gill’s men deciding to take a day’s break at the team hotel. A photo of K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal chilling together was posted on social media. The team had a decent workout in Colombo, where they beat Sri Lanka XI in a three-day tour game on Sunday.
Gill, who had missed the first innings after suffering a finger injury, shrugged off the problem to make a breezy 44 in the second innings. Jaiswal hit an authoritative fifty, while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with a cameo 32 not out as India chased down 207.
Asked for an update on Gill, India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said: "Gill has been absolutely fine and he's been training, and the management decided we could just take the precaution of not putting him in the first day. The way he batted in the second innings was flawless and he’s very much ready for the Test match."
Meanwhile, Lanka stumper Niroshan Dickwella is in line to return to Test cricket after regular wicketkeeper Kusal Mendis was ruled out with an injury. Dickwella last featured for Sri Lanka in the format against New Zealand in 2023. Nissanka, meanwhile, also misses out as he continues his recovery from wrist surgery.
Rookie batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara has also been included in the squad and could be in contention for his Test debut after putting up impressive numbers in the domestic circuit. Another youngster in the mix is right-arm off-spinner Keshara Nuwantha, who could also make his Test debut after building an impressive record in domestic cricket.
Left-arm pacer Dilshan Madushanka has also been recalled to the squad, having made his sole Test appearance against Pakistan in 2023. His return adds firepower and variety to Sri Lanka’s pace attack.
India are placed just above Sri Lanka in the World Test Championship (WTC) standings, with a points percentage of 48.15 after nine Tests and four victories. Sri Lanka sit sixth with a points percentage of 41.67, having played four matches and won one.
Sri Lanka squad (first Test): Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Udana, Nishan Madushka, Kamindu Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Niroshan Dickwella, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Keshara Nuwantha, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, Vishwa Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka.