Ind vs SL Test series: Sri Lanka to miss Mendis, Nissanka as it names squad

The task is cut out for a depleted Sri Lanka as they will miss two of their more experienced and capable batters, Kusal Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, in the first Test against India starting in Galle on Saturday, 15 August. Dhananjaya de Silva will lead the side, with Kamindu Mendis as his deputy, as named in a 16-member squad on Wednesday, 12 August.

Both teams checked into Galle on Tuesday, with Shubman Gill’s men deciding to take a day’s break at the team hotel. A photo of K.L. Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna and Devdutt Padikkal chilling together was posted on social media. The team had a decent workout in Colombo, where they beat Sri Lanka XI in a three-day tour game on Sunday.

Gill, who had missed the first innings after suffering a finger injury, shrugged off the problem to make a breezy 44 in the second innings. Jaiswal hit an authoritative fifty, while Mohammed Siraj chipped in with a cameo 32 not out as India chased down 207.

Asked for an update on Gill, India’s spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said: "Gill has been absolutely fine and he's been training, and the management decided we could just take the precaution of not putting him in the first day. The way he batted in the second innings was flawless and he’s very much ready for the Test match."