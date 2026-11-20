"It's amazing that we have reached 100 GMs, and I think the next journey from 100 to 200 will be even faster. My personal wish is that chess should become part of the Olympics, which has not been the case so far. We have shown that when it was part of the Asian Games, we won medals. So, if we get this opportunity, we will repeat that in the Olympics as well."

Divya, the 21-year-old member of India's gold-medal-winning women's team at the 2024 Chess Olympiad and winner of the FIDE Women's World Cup in 2025, was equally elated.

"It feels amazing that chess is getting so much recognition and popularity, and people are starting to play the game a lot more," she said.

"I am very happy that we have crossed 100, but I think we have the potential to cross many more hundreds and thousands. Many upcoming kids are taking up the game, and they love to play chess, which personally feels very nice.

"I'm very happy, and I think India will see a chess boom in the next few years. Now, we are even confident of hosting an Olympic Games. I love the fact that chess is getting attention and people are also looking up to me and my career as a source of inspiration and motivation. It feels quite nice that I'm helping popularise the game that I love."

India's journey to 100 Grandmasters began with Viswanathan Anand (who else?) in 1988. Anand, who went on to become a five-time world champion, was followed by Dibyendu Barua in 1991 and Praveen Thipsay in 1997.