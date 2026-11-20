Our leap from 100 GMs to 200 will be faster, feels Arjuna awardee Vidit
Divya Deshmukh, the other awardee and GM from chess, happy to play her part in popularising the sport in the country
Vidit Gujrathi and Divya Deshmukh celebrate India's landmark 100th Grandmaster.
Vidit believes the country could reach 200 GMs much faster.
Both players want chess included in the Olympic Games.
The presence of two Grandmasters among the Arjuna Award recipients at the National Sports Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan a week ago was a testament to the growing prowess of chess in the country. Divya Deshmukh and Vidit Gujrathi, who received their awards from President Droupadi Murmu, welcomed the milestone of India producing its 100th Grandmaster, Anuj Shrivatri, earlier this month.
Commenting on what has been described as a chess revolution in India, Vidit told the Sports Authority of India (SAI) media: "I think chess has been on the rise over the past couple of years. We could sense that when we won the gold at the 2024 FIDE Chess Olympiad. It was the first time in 100 years that we managed to achieve that. Also, the current world champion is an Indian — Gukesh."
"Chess in India is growing and, globally, there is a lot of respect for India because of the game and how we have played it. We are one of the strongest teams and, if we participate in any tournament, India is considered a favourite, which shows how strong we are as a country," he added.
"It's amazing that we have reached 100 GMs, and I think the next journey from 100 to 200 will be even faster. My personal wish is that chess should become part of the Olympics, which has not been the case so far. We have shown that when it was part of the Asian Games, we won medals. So, if we get this opportunity, we will repeat that in the Olympics as well."
Divya, the 21-year-old member of India's gold-medal-winning women's team at the 2024 Chess Olympiad and winner of the FIDE Women's World Cup in 2025, was equally elated.
"It feels amazing that chess is getting so much recognition and popularity, and people are starting to play the game a lot more," she said.
"I am very happy that we have crossed 100, but I think we have the potential to cross many more hundreds and thousands. Many upcoming kids are taking up the game, and they love to play chess, which personally feels very nice.
"I'm very happy, and I think India will see a chess boom in the next few years. Now, we are even confident of hosting an Olympic Games. I love the fact that chess is getting attention and people are also looking up to me and my career as a source of inspiration and motivation. It feels quite nice that I'm helping popularise the game that I love."
India's journey to 100 Grandmasters began with Viswanathan Anand (who else?) in 1988. Anand, who went on to become a five-time world champion, was followed by Dibyendu Barua in 1991 and Praveen Thipsay in 1997.