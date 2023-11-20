India-Aus world cup final match creates record peak viewership of 5.9 cr on Disney+Hotstar

The India-Australia cricket World Cup final match on Sunday, 19 November, created record peak viewership crossing 5.9 crore mark despite the host nation ending on the losing side, according to Disney+Hotstar.

The peak concurrency, which is the highest number of viewers during a live stream, for the final match on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar was nearly 5.9 crore.

With this, it has surpassed the peak concurrency of 5.2 crore viewership recorded in the India - New Zealand semifinal match.

The India versus Pakistan league match of the tournament last month had recorded peak currency of 3.5 crore.

Sunday's final match was also beamed live by Disney Star on Star Sports network but viewership numbers will be released only a week later by the television audience measurement body Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).