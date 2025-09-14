India beat Switzerland to enter Davis Cup qualifiers for first time

India sealed historic progress to the Davis Cup qualifiers on Saturday, 13 September, after Sumit Nagal overpowered Swiss teenager Henry Bernet 6-1, 6-3 in the decisive reverse singles, securing a 3-1 win in the World Group I tie at Zurich.

This marks India’s first-ever entry into the qualifiers and their first away win in Europe in 32 years, since beating France in 1993.

Nagal stepped in after the doubles pair of N. Sriram Balaji and Rithvik Bollipalli went down in a close contest to Jakub Paul and Dominic Stricker 6-7(3), 6-4, 5-7. India had started the tie strongly with singles victories on Friday from Nagal and debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh.