India begin costly FIFA friendly window vs Panama ahead of Brazil, Uruguay

India begin a three-match FIFA friendly window against 44th-ranked Panama in Bengaluru on Friday.

The three matches against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay are expected to cost Rs 80-90 crore, with Brazil accounting for the biggest share.

Khalid Jamil says India will balance defence and attack as the new-look squad prepares for increasingly difficult tests against three World Cup sides.

A frightfully expensive FIFA window awaits the Blue Tigers, who will take on Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in the space of less than two weeks, beginning with the clash against Panama at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, 25 September.

The price tag for five-time world champions Brazil is, unsurprisingly, the highest. Live Mint has estimated the overall budget for the 3 October match in Kolkata at around Rs 50 crore, with Rs 35-40 crore reportedly going directly to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and around Rs 6 crore earmarked for flying the perennial favourites in a chartered aircraft.

Two-time world champions Uruguay are reportedly set to receive Rs 12.5 crore, while Panama will get around Rs 5.5 crore. The total cost of staging the three friendlies is expected to reach Rs 80-90 crore.

The sizeable investment, however, comes against uncertainty over the commercial returns. There has been no clear indication yet that all three matches will draw sellout crowds, while ticket sales for Friday's game against Panama appear to have generated limited buzz.

Ranked 44th in the world, Panama qualified for the 2018 and 2026 FIFA World Cups and finished runners-up in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League. At the 2026 World Cup in the United States, they faced England, Croatia and Ghana in the group stage before being eliminated.