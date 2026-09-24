India begin costly FIFA friendly window vs Panama ahead of Brazil, Uruguay
Brazil match, scheduled in Kolkata next on 3 October, is expected to cost Rs 50 crore
India begin a three-match FIFA friendly window against 44th-ranked Panama in Bengaluru on Friday.
The three matches against Panama, Brazil and Uruguay are expected to cost Rs 80-90 crore, with Brazil accounting for the biggest share.
Khalid Jamil says India will balance defence and attack as the new-look squad prepares for increasingly difficult tests against three World Cup sides.
A frightfully expensive FIFA window awaits the Blue Tigers, who will take on Panama, Brazil and Uruguay in the space of less than two weeks, beginning with the clash against Panama at Bengaluru's Kanteerava Stadium on Friday, 25 September.
The price tag for five-time world champions Brazil is, unsurprisingly, the highest. Live Mint has estimated the overall budget for the 3 October match in Kolkata at around Rs 50 crore, with Rs 35-40 crore reportedly going directly to the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and around Rs 6 crore earmarked for flying the perennial favourites in a chartered aircraft.
Two-time world champions Uruguay are reportedly set to receive Rs 12.5 crore, while Panama will get around Rs 5.5 crore. The total cost of staging the three friendlies is expected to reach Rs 80-90 crore.
The sizeable investment, however, comes against uncertainty over the commercial returns. There has been no clear indication yet that all three matches will draw sellout crowds, while ticket sales for Friday's game against Panama appear to have generated limited buzz.
Ranked 44th in the world, Panama qualified for the 2018 and 2026 FIFA World Cups and finished runners-up in the 2024-25 CONCACAF Nations League. At the 2026 World Cup in the United States, they faced England, Croatia and Ghana in the group stage before being eliminated.
Despite naming several younger players in the squad for the India game, head coach Thomas Christiansen acknowledged Panama's status as favourites. "Well, in Panama there's a big expectation that we will win. But it doesn't matter if it's India or Argentina or Brazil. We have to win all our games. But we know that we should be the favourite on paper. We have to admit that," he said.
Midfielder Carlos Harvey, meanwhile, hopes to make his first visit to India memorable. "Well, the truth is that it's a very beautiful experience, because it's the first time I've come here. I'm trying to enjoy it in the best way possible, and now it's time to play a good game, a serious game, committed to our country, and try to achieve a good result," Harvey said.
For India, the assignment is about more than the 94-place ranking gap between the two sides. It offers a chance for the new-look squad to test itself against a World Cup side, regain momentum and build confidence before even sterner examinations against Brazil and Uruguay.
On paper, all three matches will be heavily weighted in favour of India's opponents. The challenge for India will be to remain composed, limit mistakes and make the most of their opportunities rather than simply attempting to contain the opposition.
Anwar Ali is expected to lead the defence in the absence of Sandesh Jhingan, while Anirudh Thapa and Sahal Abdul Samad will provide options in midfield. Up front, Edmund Lalrindika, Manvir Singh and Rahim Ali will be expected to offer India an attacking outlet.
Head coach Khalid Jamil made it clear that India cannot afford to spend the entire game defending. "We are playing against a strong team but at the same time, you cannot defend every time. So, we will mix defence and attack. We will react according to the situation," he said.
Catch the match
FIFA friendly, India vs Panama, 25 September
Venue: Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru
Kick-off: 7.30 pm IST
Live telecast: Sony LIV