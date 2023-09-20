India lose 0-8 to Korea in AFC U17 women's Asian Cup Qualifiers

A lacklustre India were hammered 0-8 by Korea in their opening match of the AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup Qualifiers Round 2 on Tuesday, 19 September.

Coach Priya PV's girls found the going tough against the mighty Koreans, one of the finest teams in the competition.

Korea Republic led 2-0 at the break. While a hat-trick by skipper Won Jueun, who scored two of her goals from spot kicks, was the highlight of the day, Seo Minjeong Park Juha and substitute Han Gukhee were the other scorers.

An own goal by Shivani Toppo further widened the margin.

India head coach Priya PV had her plans firmly in place as she stressed more on defensive strategies for obvious reasons.

After defending stoutly for 13 minutes, a momentary lapse cost India dear as they conceded the first goal.