T20 series: Bowlers’ faulty length, top order failure give India reality check

Phillips and Bracewell power New Zealand to a record 259 against India in T20Is.

India concede 85 runs in the final five overs and lose by 87 runs.

The defeat raises concerns over India’s bowling ahead of the ODI series.

If Indian fans thought the T20I series against New Zealand was done and dusted for all practical purposes, they were in for a rude jolt in the fourth match at Eden Park in Auckland this evening. Though it was a dead rubber, with India having already wrapped up the series, Shreyas Iyer and Co. will not forget this humiliation in a hurry.

New Zealand’s total of 259 for seven after being sent in to bat, thanks to the carnage unleashed by Glenn Phillips (107 off 49 balls) and Michael Bracewell (65 off 25 balls), was the highest ever scored against India by any opposition in this format. Adding insult to injury, the 87-run defeat was India’s second-biggest by runs in T20I history.

There are bound to be questions after such a resounding defeat — coming within three days of the one-sided win India secured on the back of Abhishek Sharma and Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s fireworks. That victory now seems almost an aberration, as New Zealand had run India close in the first two games before going down. Their show at Eden Park has exposed India’s bowling frailties badly.

It is not a new argument that New Zealand’s smaller grounds, with shorter square boundaries, can prove to be killing fields for bowlers. However, the new-look Indian pace attack failed to hit the right areas at a venue notorious for its unique baseball-diamond shape and repeatedly fed the home batters full-length deliveries.