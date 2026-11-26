India keep playing XI under wraps ahead of second Test in Christchurch.

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If a key question ahead of India's second and final Test at Christchurch from Friday, 27 November was whether Mohammed Siraj would get a look-in, one has to wait until tomorrow morning to know the answer. The Indian camp, barring a phase under Virat Kohli, has usually been a believer in keeping the 'suspense' going — and bowling coach Morne Morkel stuck to the tradition at the pre-match media interaction.

While his expected message to the boys was to "cut out the noise" after Shubman Gill and Co. were criticised for failing to close out the first Test despite dominating most of it, the South African was opaque about whether they would be going in with the same playing eleven.

If one read between the lines, there was a subtle message, though, to India's highest wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle to introspect: "The conversation I had with him (Siraj) was to say, listen, just strip it back a little bit. Where we are at the moment, what do we need to improve and where can we get better? Selection we can't really control. And it's all about self-responsibility, of taking that on board."