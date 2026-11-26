NZ Test: All eyes on pace combination as berth for Siraj remains doubtful
Shubman Gill & Co. need to press for a rare series win on the road rather than think too far ahead
India keep playing XI under wraps ahead of second Test in Christchurch.
Gurnoor Brar's pace and bounce generate excitement, putting him in contention for a debut.
India look to build on Wellington batting performance and seal series win outside subcontinent.
If a key question ahead of India's second and final Test at Christchurch from Friday, 27 November was whether Mohammed Siraj would get a look-in, one has to wait until tomorrow morning to know the answer. The Indian camp, barring a phase under Virat Kohli, has usually been a believer in keeping the 'suspense' going — and bowling coach Morne Morkel stuck to the tradition at the pre-match media interaction.
While his expected message to the boys was to "cut out the noise" after Shubman Gill and Co. were criticised for failing to close out the first Test despite dominating most of it, the South African was opaque about whether they would be going in with the same playing eleven.
If one read between the lines, there was a subtle message, though, to India's highest wicket-taker in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle to introspect: "The conversation I had with him (Siraj) was to say, listen, just strip it back a little bit. Where we are at the moment, what do we need to improve and where can we get better? Selection we can't really control. And it's all about self-responsibility, of taking that on board."
That makes it anybody's guess, but it would not be really surprising if Gautam Gambhir persists with the same eleven — though there is a degree of excitement about Gurnoor Brar's body language, which suggests a Test cap for him may be around the corner, with a 'very green' wicket awaiting the visitors. Looks can be deceptive, as the Basin Reserve wicket had shown, but it is impossible to assume India will not go in with a four-man pace attack here as well.
"There is a lot of excitement about him (Gurnoor) since he has joined the Indian team, with his pace and bounce," observed Morkel, while defending newcomer Anshul Kamboj's loss of pace on the final day. This makes the selection of the pace bowling unit a contentious one if the team management feels its second senior-most paceman is not cranking it up at the moment.
The news from New Zealand is that it had rained heavily in Christchurch throughout the morning, which could lead to a delayed start, with the toss playing a key role. It's a question of seizing the initiative early on, and Indian batters would draw on the positives from Wellington, where they showed a great degree of application to pile up a record score.
The biggest plus, despite big scores from the top four, was the way Rishabh Pant got into the groove despite his lack of game-time and the quiet progress of Dhruv Jurel as a lower middle-order batter who can be a thorn in the rivals' flesh.
The right approach for India would be not to fret about a berth in the WTC final at this stage, but to try and win the Test series at hand. The Gambhir-Gill combination has been at work for the last one-and-a-half years and has exceeded expectations with two famous wins in England last year. The time has finally come for the duo to seal a win outside the subcontinent, ideally in a SENA country, to show that the Test squad has come of age on the road as well, after the exit of the stalwarts.
Virat Kohli did it with his series win in Australia, as did M.S. Dhoni before him when he won the series in New Zealand, of all places. That will be a special memory for the taciturn Gambhir, whose rearguard action in Napier (when he held on for a dour 137 off 436 balls) played a huge role in India sealing the deal and establishing the squad as viable challengers even outside their comfort zone.
Catch the match
Second Test: New Zealand vs India, 27 November
Venue: Hagley Oval, Christchurch
Time: 3.30 am IST