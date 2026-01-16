India needs to be on guard as Worlds hosts after bird poop, monkey in stands
Last year, H.S. Prannoy's match had to be halted twice due to a leaky roof in Malaysia. But two wrongs don't make a right
First the high AQI levels in Delhi, then bird droppings halting a game, not to speak of a monkey occupying a seat in the stands of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium at the ongoing Yonex India Open badminton. It all adds up for a juicy narrative against India, given the fact that the same venue will be hosting the BWF World Championship in August this year.
There are inevitable questions being asked in the media, including mainstream Indian outlets, about India’s credentials as hosts for the Worlds. The reputation of a country or federation has a lot to do with perception, and this is where India needs to be transparent — rather than live in denial — and proactive as it needs to up its game before the global showpiece, coming back to India after 2009.
While the Badminton Association of India (BAI) initially played down allegations by men’s world no. 3 Anders Antonsen and his compatriot Mia Blichfeldt on Delhi's air quality as well as the ‘unhealthy’ atmosphere and lack of heating in the practice arena, what has left the organisers red-faced are the stoppages during H.S. Prannoy’s match on Thursday, as well as the presence of the aforementioned monkey.
The serious nature of the bloopers forced the Badminton World Federation (BWF) to jump into disaster management mode, issuing a statement on Friday that the ‘’insights gathered this week will guide further upgrades to deliver a world class experience in August, where seasonal issues are not expected as severe (dipping temperature)’’.
The world body, while appreciating that shifting the India Open venue from K.D. Jadahav Stadium to the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex offers ‘improved infrastructure’, nevertheless endorsed the veracity of the media reports and players’ complaints.
‘’Managing factors related largely to seasonal conditions, such as the haze and cold weather affecting the air quality and temperature inside the venue has posed challenges this week. However, our assessments confirm that the Indira Gandhi Sports Complex represents a significant upgrade from KD Jadhav Stadium, offering improved infrastructure….While some areas of implementation, including general cleaniless and hygiene plus animal control have required attention, BAI has acted promptly to address these concerns.’’
While the BWF’s observation signals that there is no immediate threat of the World Championships being relocated, there is strong feeling in some quarters that a little more vigilance could have prevented some of the embarrassment.
Speaking to National Herald, a well-placed source from the organising team said while the visiting players are being given top quality hospitality (Le Meridien Hotel) and transport, the owners of the stadium (Union sports ministry and SAI) ought to have been more watchful about the state of the venue.
‘’The IG Sports Complex is now 43 years old and has a lot of greenery around, which is attracts a lot of monkeys. Events do take place there from time to time, but the upkeep is not sufficient. The slip-ups were certainly avoidable, but one must appreciate that the event passed off without any technical glitches with the final day on Saturday,’’ the sources said.
Much as the organisers put their best foot forward, the fact is that it takes one blemish to destroy a reputation. Another official, speaking on condition of anonymity, pointed out that a match featuring Prannoy and Canada’s Biran Yang in the Mayalsia Super 100 badminton last year had to be suspended mid-game owing to a leaky roof at the Axiata Arena.
“The match was interrupted twice due to the persistent leak and eventually played the next day. While two wrongs don’t make a right, it’s also a fact that sometimes, circumstances do go out of control,’’ the official said.
