India needs to be on guard as Worlds hosts after bird poop, monkey in stands

First the high AQI levels in Delhi, then bird droppings halting a game, not to speak of a monkey occupying a seat in the stands of the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium at the ongoing Yonex India Open badminton. It all adds up for a juicy narrative against India, given the fact that the same venue will be hosting the BWF World Championship in August this year.

There are inevitable questions being asked in the media, including mainstream Indian outlets, about India’s credentials as hosts for the Worlds. The reputation of a country or federation has a lot to do with perception, and this is where India needs to be transparent — rather than live in denial — and proactive as it needs to up its game before the global showpiece, coming back to India after 2009.

While the Badminton Association of India (BAI) initially played down allegations by men’s world no. 3 Anders Antonsen and his compatriot Mia Blichfeldt on Delhi's air quality as well as the ‘unhealthy’ atmosphere and lack of heating in the practice arena, what has left the organisers red-faced are the stoppages during H.S. Prannoy’s match on Thursday, as well as the presence of the aforementioned monkey.