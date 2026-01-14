Top Danish shuttlers hit out at poor air quality at India Open in Delhi

The prestigious Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2026 badminton tournament, which began in Delhi on Tuesday, is under the spotlight for the wrong reasons, with men’s world no. 3 Anders Antonsen of Denmark pulling out at the last minute due to severe air pollution. The Dane’s announcement on Instagram went viral barely a day after fellow Dane Mia Blichfeldt, flagged the playing conditions.

“Many are curious why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year,” Antonsen wrote on his Instagram page, sharing a screenshot of Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI). ‘’With the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment, I don’t think it's a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi,” he added. The Dane also shared that the Badminton World Federation (BWF) has fined him $5000 for his last-minute withdrawal.

Winter is particularly notorious for Delhi's dangerous AQI levels, making it bad publicity for the BWF World Tour Super 750 event, which the Badminton Association of India (BAI) shifted to the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium this year from K.D. Jadhav Hall for a better stadium experience. This, however, did not stop Blichfeldt from describing the conditions as ‘’unhealthy’’ and ‘’unprofessional’’.