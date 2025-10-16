India, Pakistan hockey teams’ high fives: welcome gesture, what next?

It was a pre-match, normal ritual of India and Pakistan’s Under-21 hockey teams exchanging high fives at the Sultan of Johor Cup clash in Johor Bahru, Malaysia which has become the talking point over last two days. The moment stood out after all the rancour and strained sporting relationship between the two countries on the cricket pitch for the past month.

The players greeted each other after the national anthems of both countries were played on Tuesday – and social media were quick to jump on screenshots of the gesture. Only last week, their women’s cricket teams avoided handshakes ahead of their league game at the ICC Women’s World Cup in Colombo as an aftermath of the handshake controversy during the Men’s Asia Cup in the UAE.

The exchange at the Sultan of Johor Cup followed a directive from Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), which reportedly instructed its players to stay composed and avoid unnecessary confrontations with their Indian counterparts. A PHF official had told PTI: “The players have been told that if the Indian players don’t shake hands before or after the match, just ignore the gesture and move on. They have also been told to avoid any emotional tussles or signs during the game.”