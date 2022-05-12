India picks up seven medals in a day including three gold at Suhl Junior World Cup

Shiva Narwal and Sarabjot Singh began the Indian juniors Pistol dominance, the former prevailing over the latter 16-12 in the final. The duo had never really looked challenged throughout the day, finishing first and third in qualification and again 1-2 at the top eight stage to set up a title clash.



Then it was the turn of Palak and Manu Bhaker to dominate the Junior Women's Pistol. In a deviation from the earlier pattern, while Palak topped qualification, Manu clinched the final and eighth qualifying place with a score of 565 on higher inner 10s. She then topped the top eight stage with a 250.6 to Palak's second place score of 248.1. However, it was to be Palak's day in the end and to her credit she played a confident first big ISSF final for a 17-9 verdict in her favour.