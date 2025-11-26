India stare at too many questions after heaviest Test defeat by runs

The boot is surely on the other foot now. The last day of the Guwahati Test resembled a scenario from a home Test even a few years ago, when the likes of Ravi Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja would chip away with an attacking field to enmesh opponents in a web of spin. But this time, it was the hosts who were at the receiving end in front of an empty stadium, with the result a foregone conclusion.

The cricketing world, of course, watched in disbelief as the 'big brothers' succumbed to a 2-0 series loss, but even more damning was the fact that South Africa inflicted on India its heaviest ever defeat in terms of runs (408) either at home or abroad.

If the unexpected rout at the hands of the Kiwis last year scuppered India's hopes of making the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) for the last cycle, the latest humiliation has pulled it down to fifth position in the rankings, to make a shot at the final truly difficult.

‘’If we can bat the whole of last day and keep it to a draw, it will be like a win for us,’’ senior allrounder Jadeja had said after play on Tuesday. As it turned out, he was the only one to walk the talk, showing enormous patience to score only the second fifty from the Indian side in either innings after Yashasvi Jaiswal.

A draw could have certainly fetched some brownie points for the hosts, but the Indian second innings was virtually a replica of the first — with the turn and bounce of a fifth-day wicket making their lives miserable.