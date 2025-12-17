India tops global doping violations list in WADA 2024 testing report

India has recorded the highest number of doping violations among countries that conducted more than 5,000 tests in 2024, according to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Testing Figures Report, underlining persistent challenges in the country’s fight against banned substances in sport.

As per the report, India conducted 7,113 tests last year — 6,576 urine samples and 537 blood samples — which resulted in 260 adverse analytical findings. This translated into a positivity rate of 3.6 per cent, the highest among all major testing nations.

The figures are likely to be closely scrutinised as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) evaluates India’s prospective bid to host the 2036 Olympic Games, where a strong anti-doping record is considered a key governance indicator.

In comparison, China, which carried out 24,214 tests, reported a positivity rate of just 0.2 per cent, while the United States, with 6,592 tests, recorded a 1.1 per cent rate. Russia, despite its history of state-sponsored doping scandals, conducted 10,514 tests and returned a positivity rate of 0.7 per cent, with 76 adverse findings.

Some countries, including Pakistan and Mongolia, registered higher positivity rates than India, but their overall testing volumes were significantly lower.

NADA’s defence

Responding to the findings, the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) said the high positivity rate should be viewed in the context of expanded testing and stronger detection mechanisms, rather than an increase in doping prevalence.

“While this position may appear concerning at both national and international levels, it is essential to underscore that the figures are a direct outcome of India’s intensified anti-doping efforts,” NADA said in a note.

In 2023, India’s positivity rate stood at 3.8 per cent, with 213 adverse results from 5,606 tests, indicating a marginal improvement in 2024 but still leaving the country at the top of an undesirable global ranking.

For 2025, NADA said it has so far conducted 7,068 tests, with 110 adverse findings, bringing the positivity rate down to 1.5 per cent.