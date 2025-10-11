World para gold-winner Simran’s guide Umar Saifi suspended for dope fail; medals in doubt
Saifi tested positive for Drostanolone, a muscle-building anabolic steroid
In a dramatic twist that could cast a shadow over India’s recent triumphs at the World Para-Athletics Championships, gold-winning sprinter Simran Sharma may face the loss of her medals after her guide, Umar Saifi, was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for testing positive for a banned substance.
Saifi, who has been guiding the visually impaired Simran for over seven months, tested positive for Drostanolone, an anabolic steroid known to enhance muscle mass and strength. The suspension follows a dope test conducted during the Delhi State Open on 7 September, where Saifi also secured a 200m gold alongside Simran. His name appeared in the updated list of provisionally suspended athletes released by NADA on Friday. He retains the right to appeal and request a ‘B’ sample test.
The timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows, as Saifi’s name did not appear on NADA’s website prior to the World Championships, which were held in India from 27 September to 5 October.
During the event, Simran dazzled audiences by winning gold in the 100m T12 category — her second consecutive world championship top finish — and silver in the 200m race, further cementing her status as one of India’s brightest para-athletic stars.
Indian Para Athletics chairman Satyanarayana told PTI, “Yes, there is a big chance of Simran and India losing both medals. The guide is also considered an athlete and part of the event. The guide also gets a medal and certificate, though only the medal of the athlete is counted.”
Simran first rose to prominence with a bronze medal at the Paris Paralympics last year, where her guide was Abhay Singh. The current setback could tarnish her remarkable journey, depending on the outcome of Saifi’s appeal.
The updated NADA list also includes 30 new names, highlighting ongoing vigilance in Indian sports. Notable additions include wrestler Reetika Hooda and sprinter S Dhanalakshmi. Of particular concern, five of the suspended athletes are minors — two wrestlers, two weightlifters, and a kabaddi player — underscoring the pressing need for stronger anti-doping oversight across all levels of competition.
As the investigation unfolds, the para-athletics community watches with bated breath, hoping for justice that preserves the integrity of India’s sporting achievements while safeguarding the careers of its brightest stars.
With PTI inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines