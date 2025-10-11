World para gold-winner Simran’s guide Umar Saifi suspended for dope fail; medals in doubt

In a dramatic twist that could cast a shadow over India’s recent triumphs at the World Para-Athletics Championships, gold-winning sprinter Simran Sharma may face the loss of her medals after her guide, Umar Saifi, was provisionally suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) for testing positive for a banned substance.

Saifi, who has been guiding the visually impaired Simran for over seven months, tested positive for Drostanolone, an anabolic steroid known to enhance muscle mass and strength. The suspension follows a dope test conducted during the Delhi State Open on 7 September, where Saifi also secured a 200m gold alongside Simran. His name appeared in the updated list of provisionally suspended athletes released by NADA on Friday. He retains the right to appeal and request a ‘B’ sample test.

The timing of the announcement has raised eyebrows, as Saifi’s name did not appear on NADA’s website prior to the World Championships, which were held in India from 27 September to 5 October.