World Para Athletics: India’s takeaways are record medals, goodwill as hosts

When the curtains came down on the 2025 World Para Athletics Championships in the capital on 5 October, Sunday, there were plenty of takeaways for India both as hosts and a participating nation. While they earned kudos from the para athletes’ community and top brass of the Paralympics movement for delivering such a global event for the first time, the likes of Sumit Antil & Co. lived up to their growing stature with a record haul of 22 medals.

A haul of 6 gold, 9 silver and 7 bronze medals saw India finish in 10th position out of 100-plus nations – with Brazil, China and Iran making the top three, respectively. The Indian contingent also scripted 3 championship records, 7 Asian records, 9 fourth-place finishes and 30-plus personal bests.

That's a quantum jump for India, who finished with 9 medals in all at the Dubai 2019 edition, 10 at Paris 2023 and 17 at 2024 Kobe edition. In the Paralympics too, India’s medal tally witnessed a surge from a mere 2 at 2004 Athens to 4 in 2016 Rio de Janeiro, 19 in 2020 Tokyo and 29 medals, their best performance till date, at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.