World Para Athletics: Jhajharia pins hopes on India to reach 20 medals
New-look Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium ready to host a multi-event global event after long gap
The World Para Athletics Championships 2025, set to be inaugurated at a new-look Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the capital on Thursday, could not have come at a better time for India. The last two Paralympics in Tokyo and Paris have seen the country’s Paralympians reap rich rewards with 19 and 29 medals respectively, and one of the icons of the sport in India feels that the event will go a long way in sensitising the average sports fan to the movement.
Devendra Jhajharia, two-time gold medallist in the javelin F-46 category in Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 (finishing with silver in Tokyo 2020), is now the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), and the face of the showpiece. ‘’It’s one of the biggest world events the country has ever hosted with over 1400 athletes from 106 countries taking part. As hosts, I hope India will better its previous tally of 17 medals in Kobe and reach the 20-mark,’’ he said.
Taking time out from a hectic schedule, Jhajharia told National Herald that the upcoming edition of the Worlds should see the birth of a new generation of Indian stars after him, Deepa Malik, Mariyappan Thangavelu or Sumit Antil. ‘’We have a 73-member contingent of which 35 will debut at the championship. This speaks highly about the pipeline of talent in para athletics,’’ the humble Jhajharia said.
The Jawaharlal Nehru track, the cornerstone of multi-discipline events in India in the past like the 1982 Asian Games and the 2010 Commonwealth Games, has undergone a major facelift with the MONDO track in place at the competition as well as the warm-up arena.
‘’Hosting an extravaganza for normal athletes and para athletes are different as the latter have unique requirements. There are para-athletes with different levels of disability, including some who are wheelchair-bound. We have adapted most of the toilets at JLN for wheelchair users and can say that the venue is becoming a 100 per cent para-friendly venue,’’ Jhajharia said.
It’s been quite a journey for the lad from Churu village in Rajasthan, who lost his left arm in a ghastly accident as an eight-year-old, electrocuted while climbing a tree. The early years as a para javelin thrower were extremely challenging, with para athletics then being too much of a niche sport. ‘’When I came back after winning gold at Athens, there was not a soul at the airport. Times have now changed, and my heart fills with pride that para athletes have been contributing a lion’s share of the medals in recent times. In Paris, they won 17 of the 29 medals,’’ said Jhajharia.
Coming at a time when India’s candidature for Olympics 2036 or Commonwealth Games 2030 is being talked about, a seamless World Para Athletics may help India’s cause in the long run. Asked about how the event came to India, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee said the spadework was done during Paris Paralympics last year.
‘’During a meeting with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and World Para Athletics, the sports secretary of the government and I expressed our desire to host an event of this stature. The performance of Antil & Co. also convinced them that India could be worthy hosts after their medal haul,’’ Jhajharia explained.
How does he look at the future of para athletics beyond playing hosts? ‘’The overall scenario has improved a lot for para athletes vying for glory in the international arena, with the government introducing Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) and other facilities, with corporate interest also increasing in this area.
‘’However, I want to take it to a different level where there should be para-friendly grounds at the district level throughout the country. Only then can we compete with the superpowers on a sustained level,’’ Jhajharia signed off.
FACTBOX
12th World Para Athletics
Dates: 27 September-5 October, 2025
Venue: Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi
Medal events: 186 (101 men's, 84 women's and one mixed)
Field: 1400 athletes from 106 countries
Previous hosts in Asia: Doha (2015); Dubai (2019); Kobe (2024); New Delhi (2025)
