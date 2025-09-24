World Para Athletics: Jhajharia pins hopes on India to reach 20 medals

The Jawaharlal Nehru track, the cornerstone of multi-discipline events in India in the past like the 1982 Asian Games and the 2010 Commonwealth Games, has undergone a major facelift with the MONDO track in place at the competition as well as the warm-up arena.

‘’Hosting an extravaganza for normal athletes and para athletes are different as the latter have unique requirements. There are para-athletes with different levels of disability, including some who are wheelchair-bound. We have adapted most of the toilets at JLN for wheelchair users and can say that the venue is becoming a 100 per cent para-friendly venue,’’ Jhajharia said.

It’s been quite a journey for the lad from Churu village in Rajasthan, who lost his left arm in a ghastly accident as an eight-year-old, electrocuted while climbing a tree. The early years as a para javelin thrower were extremely challenging, with para athletics then being too much of a niche sport. ‘’When I came back after winning gold at Athens, there was not a soul at the airport. Times have now changed, and my heart fills with pride that para athletes have been contributing a lion’s share of the medals in recent times. In Paris, they won 17 of the 29 medals,’’ said Jhajharia.

Coming at a time when India’s candidature for Olympics 2036 or Commonwealth Games 2030 is being talked about, a seamless World Para Athletics may help India’s cause in the long run. Asked about how the event came to India, the Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee said the spadework was done during Paris Paralympics last year.

‘’During a meeting with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) and World Para Athletics, the sports secretary of the government and I expressed our desire to host an event of this stature. The performance of Antil & Co. also convinced them that India could be worthy hosts after their medal haul,’’ Jhajharia explained.